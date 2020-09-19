BLUEFIELD — Two more COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Mercer County on Saturday, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
The DHHR also reported four news virus cases in Mercer, as well as four new virus cases in Monroe County.
No new cases were reported in McDowell County; no new deaths or hospitalizations were reported in either McDowell or Monroe counties.
Both Mercer and McDowell counties were yellow on the state's School Re-entry Metrics map as of 2 p.m. Saturday, while Monroe County was orange; this map will be updated at 5 p.m. to reflect any color changes for the counties based on COVID-19 cases.
State totals in West Virginia rose to 13,874 cases and 308 deaths.
In Virginia, local cases rose by eight to 251 in Tazewell County, by five each in Buchanan and Giles counties — bringing their totals to 125 and 83 respectively — and by three cases to 220 in Wythe County.
No new cases were reported in Bland County.
No new hospitalizations or deaths were reported in any local Virginia counties.
Virginia's state total number of cases rose to 139,655, with 70 new deaths bringing the total virus death toll to 2,990.
— Contact Kilie Pauley at kmullins@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.