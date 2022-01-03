PRINCETON — Two new deputies recently joined the ranks of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department as part of an ongoing effort to increase the number officers available for regular patrols across the county.
New deputies Aaron Presley and Joseph Pinter IV started their duties Dec. 28. Two other deputies, Justin Brooks and Christopher Havens, were hired earlier this year, according to Lt. J.J. Ruble, road patrol commander.
“Now we’re up to about 29,” Ruble said when asked how many deputies the new hires gave the department. “We’ve actually hired four since the first of October. We’re starting to get back, hopefully if we keep everybody, to what we were. With law enforcement the way it is today, the more numbers we have, the better. We can serve the public better.”
Funding had to be found before the department could begin hiring more deputies. Getting them fully trained for their duties is the next step.
“The biggest thing is, you know, finance. Money to pay these deputies is always a big issue. With some grants and other things, we’ve been allowed to get these four hired,” Ruble said. “We hope in the next couple of months to send two of them to the (West Virginia State Police) Academy. And then, probably send two more in the summer. That’s our plan, which would hopefully by this time next year have all four of them will be on the road and serving in their capacities.”
Deputies are not immediately sent out on patrol after being hired. They begin by performing various tasks at the department, and they work with experienced deputies to learn about doing their jobs correctly.
“Right now, the two that we’ve had for a couple of months, they’re riding with what we call a field training officer,” Ruble said. “They’ve just basically been learning the different aspects of the job: paperwork, different things like that until they get back from the academy. The two that we just hired (Dec. 28), they’ve basically just been doing human resource paperwork, getting sized for equipment, different things like that.”
“It’s pretty much a department-wide effort to get these guys trained, get them on the road,” Ruble said. “Everybody kind of pitches in, shares their experience and teaches these guys the correct way to do things.”
Not all of the department’s 29 officers go on patrols or answer calls.
“Which, of course, when we say 29, that includes the officers we have in different positions like bailiffs, task force officers, detective bureau, administration,” Ruble stated. “That’s why it’s very important for us to hire these new guys, train them and get them on the road so we can get more people out patrolling and answering calls.”
