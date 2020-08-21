BLUEFIELD — Two more deaths in Mercer County from COVID-19 have been confirmed and both are from the Princeton Health Care Center.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources Friday confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old female and an 81-year-old male, both from Mercer County.
Allison C. Adler, director of communications for the DHHR, later confirmed to the Daily Telegraph that both were from the Princeton Health Care Center
That brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in Mercer County to 20, and all 20 are from the Princeton Health Care Center, a major COVID-19 hot spot in West Virginia.
Two other deaths, one in Fayette County and another in Kanawha County, have also been reported, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state to 170.
“Today’s reporting of four losses is a heartbreaking reminder of the threat this virus presents,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “West Virginians believe in taking care of each other, and we must strive to keep the health of our neighbors in mind. We extend our sympathy to all of the loved ones impacted by these deaths.”
The total number of positive cases in Mercer County now stands at 264.
