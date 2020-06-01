By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
TAZEWELL, Va. — Despite the warmer weather outside, new coronavirus cases continue to be reported in Tazewell County.
Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed by the Virginia Department of Health over the weekend. These two are in addition to another new case that was confirmed last week.
The health department didn’t indicate whether the two new cases were the result of travel or community spread of the virus.
The Daily Telegraph also has a message in with Tazewell County Administrator Eric Young to see if the county government has received any additional information regarding the two new cases.
While this brings Tazewell County’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to nine, it should be noted that the six original cases in Tazewell County involve individuals who have already recovered from the virus and are now out of quarantine.
There also have been no virus-related hospitalizations or deaths in Tazewell County.
No other new virus cases were reported over the weekend. Mercer County is still holding at 13 cases, and McDowell and Monroe still stand at six. Buchanan County is still holding at 18 cases, Giles County still has five and Bland County still has had no virus cases to date.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
