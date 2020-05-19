GRUNDY, Va. — Two new coronavirus cases have been reported in Buchanan County, along with a new case in Wythe County, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Buchanan County is now up to 18 COVID-19 cases, according to the latest data released Tuesday. Fifteen of the original virus cases in Buchanan County were associated with an outbreak at the Mountain Mission School in Grundy. It is not yet known if the two new cases are related to the outbreak site or not.
Wythe County also is now up to 16 coronavirus cases with one virus-related death also being reported in the county.
Tazewell County is still holding at six cases. Giles County still has only five cases and there are no virus cases in Bland County.
As of Tuesday morning, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Virginia had increased to 32,145 — but the majority of those infections are in the Northern Virginia and Tidewater areas of the Commonwealth. The death toll in Virginia also increased Tuesday to 1,041 virus-related deaths.
Another virus-related death also is being reported in Washington County, which is home to the Abingdon area of Southwest Virginia. The total number of virus-related deaths in the Southwest Virginia and neighboring regions now stands at: Washington County, four virus-related deaths; Wythe County, one virus-related death; Wise County, two virus-related deaths; Scott County, two virus-related deaths; and Montgomery County, home to Virginia Tech, is reporting one death.
In neighboring West Virginia, Mercer County was still reporting 13 COVID-19 cases Tuesday morning — with nine of those involving individuals who have already recovered from the virus are now out of quarantine. However, another 404 test results from a two-day testing period held over the weekend at Bluefield State College is still pending. If any of those 404 test results come back as positive, the number of confirmed cases in Mercer County will increase again.
No changes have been reported in McDowell and Monroe counties, which are still holding at only six cases each.
As of Tuesday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported there have been 78,301 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,509 positive cases, 76,792 negative results and 68 deaths.
The confirmed cases per county are as follows:: Barbour (7), Berkeley (219), Boone (9), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (55), Calhoun (2), Clay (2), Fayette (38), Gilmer (8), Grant (6), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (12), Hancock (12), Hardy (32), Harrison (35), Jackson (135), Jefferson (102), Kanawha (203), Lewis (5), Lincoln (5), Logan (15), Marion (48), Marshall (25), Mason (15), McDowell (6), Mercer (13), Mineral (29), Mingo (3), Monongalia (116), Monroe (6), Morgan (17), Nicholas (9), Ohio (37), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (8), Preston (15), Putnam (29), Raleigh (12), Randolph (8), Ritchie (1), Roane (9), Summers (1), Taylor (8), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (6), Wayne (96), Wetzel (7), Wirt (4), Wood (48), Wyoming (3).
Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
