PRINCETON – Another two sports teams with Mercer County Schools have gone into quarantine after a positive COVID-19 case was detected, school officials said Wednesday.
"Due to a positive COVID-19 case, the PikeView Middle and Princeton Middle volleyball teams and their coaches have been quarantined," school officials said in a statement issued Wednesday afternoon. "The Mercer County Health Department will conduct further contact tracing."
The school system announced last week that the Lady Panthers of PikeView High School had been placed under quarantine due to exposure to a student-athlete outside of Mercer County who tested positive for COVID19. PikeView will remain under quarantine until the testing and contact tracing process has been completed.
