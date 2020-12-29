WELCH — Two new COVID-19 related deaths were reported Monday in McDowell County while the number of active virus cases remained high in neighboring Mercer County,
Two residents of McDowell County had died of COVID-19 related complications, officials with the McDowell County Health Department confirmed Monday.
“With a heavy heart the McDowell County Health Department has confirmed today the deaths of two residents from complications related to COVID-19,” department officials said in a statement issued Monday morning. “This is our fifth and sixth death in McDowell County. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patients’ family and friends.”
Health officials added that the health department would not be releasing additional information regarding the two individuals.
“This is a tragic development in this outbreak and the McDowell County Health Department continues to ask all citizens to help slow down the spread of the disease and to protect those at greatest risk by following the guidelines,” health officials said.
No other virus-related deaths were immediately reported Monday morning in the region.
The Mercer County Health Department, in its daily update, noted a continuing upward trend in active virus cases.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Mercer County stood Monday at 1,261. This figure was up from 1,225 active cases over the long Christmas weekend. Mercer County has had 51 COVID-19 related deaths to date.
Mercer County’s next COVID-19 testing was scheduled for today from noon to 3 p.m. at the health department’s headquarters off Blue Prince Road in Green Valley, health officials said Monday.
New cases were confirmed Monday in Mercer County schools. One case was confirmed for an employee at Glenwood School, and another employee at PikeView Middle School tested positive. Two cases were reported at PikeView High School and one was reported at Athens School. In all cases, contact tracing was concluded and those exposed were quarantined, according to a statement from the school system.
In the Town of Tazewell, Va., new cases were reported among the employees.
“I was again informed (Monday) that we have two additional COVID-19 positive cases with the Town of Tazewell. One employee is in the Police Department and the other employee works for Public Works. As always we will do everything required and possible to reduce exposure for all our employees and the public,” Town Manager Todd Day said.
Tazewell County had 2,200 COVID-19 cases as of Monday with 74 hospitalizations and 16 deaths.
