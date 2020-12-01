CHARLESTON — Two more COVID-related deaths were reported in the area Monday.
Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing that Monroe County saw the death of a 79-year-old man, bringing that county’s total deaths to 11. Buchanan County, Va. also reported another death, which puts the total at six.
Positive case numbers continue to rise as well, with Monroe County having 338 total cases Monday, 36 probable cases and 44 still active.
McDowell County Health Department officials on Monday confirmed 25 additional cases, bringing the overall total cases to 661 with 358 being active. The 25 new cases were attributed to community spread and active cases located throughout the county.
Currently, 10 of the active cases are hospitalized with one of those on a ventilator.
Mercer County’s latest updates were not available.
The state’s daily positivity rate was 7.07 percent, the highest it has been since late April, Justice said. The cumulative positivity rate has risen to 3.64 percent.
Justice also said Monday 49 of the state’s 55 counties are in the red zone of the County Alert System based on the infection rate, which is a rolling seven-day average of positive cases.
But most counties follow the other metric used for color coding, the positivity rate, which is usually lower, but even with that on Monday eight counties were in the red and 15 in orange.
Both categories prevent in-class instruction in schools and no sports events.
Buchanan County has reported 423 total cases with 22 hospitalized and the six deaths.
Tazewell County has 1,079 total cases, 57 hospitalizations and seven deaths.
Bland County has seen 194 cases with 7 hospitalizations and five deaths while Giles County has reported no deaths but has had 299 cases with eight hospitalized.
Virginia does not use a color code and leaves the decision about school instruction to local school divisions.
The state is also seeing a trend in rising cases, with the total rising to 237,835, 14,619 hospitalized and 4,062 deaths as of Monday.
