UNION— Monroe County has two more coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, bringing the total to four.
The Monroe County Health Department confirmed the cases today.
The health department is investigating and will notify contacts to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of the illness.
“All confirmed cases will isolated and close contacts will be quarantined,” the department said.
Practicing social distancing is being urged by the department.
No additional information will be released regarding the individuals, including the hometown.
Anyone with questions or feel they need to be tested, contact your primary care provider or the health department at 304-772-3064.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
