By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Two more people in Mercer County have recovered from COVID-19 and are now out of quarantine.
The number of recoveries in Mercer County has increased to 16, according to new data released Thursday by the Mercer County Health Department. That’s up from 14 recoveries on Wednesday.
Now that two more people have recovered from the virus and are out of quarantine, the number of active cases in Mercer County has dropped to 29. The total number of virus cases in the county to date stands at 45.
So far only one new case has been reported in Mercer County as of 5 p.m. Thursday, and that case involves community transmission of the virus, according to Matthew Bragg with the Mercer County Health Department.
Bragg also announced Thursday that the Mercer County Health Department will be offering free drive-through testing.
He said the testing will be Saturday, July 11th from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m..
Bragg said you do not need to have any virus symptoms to be tested. No insurance will be required.
