PRINCETON — Two more residents of a Mercer County nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Thursday.
A statement released by Princeton Health Care Center said four residents of the facility have now tested positive for COVID-19. That’s up from two residents on Wednesday.
The statement said there are 15 other individuals (residents and employees combined) that are currently being monitored due to COVID-19 like symptoms, some of which have had a recent negative COVID-19 test.
Since March there have been four employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 at the health center. Of the four employees, two have fully recovered, while two continue to recover at home.
“All current residents who are symptomatic and/or confirmed cases are being isolated to a specific COVID-19 designated care area,” the statement said. “Those individuals are being cared for by designated/dedicated staff members. We are in the process of an additional mass testing of all residents and staff. The testing is expected to be completed by July 24, 2020. We anticipate those results in three to five days. Individual residents and/or their responsible parties will be notified as results are received. Any identified positive staff member will be required to quarantine to home as well as other interventions as outlined by the local and state health officials.”
The statement said the health care center has stopped new admissions and re-admissions from hospitals until further notice.
“In speaking with state health officials and based on what we are experiencing, there appears to be a strain of the virus that appears to be spreading faster than what was previously noted,” the statement added. “Our administrative team including our facility medical director has therefore decided to stop not only new admissions but also re-admissions from hospitals until further notice. We have relayed this decision to state health officials who agree that this is the best plan of action at this time. We do not take this decision or the current events lightly and feel that this is in the best interest of all involved. We are in the process of notifying hospitals, residents and responsible parties as indicated. We will be offering to help with placement options as needed while also focusing on caring for our residents within the facility. It is our hope and intention that these residents may return to PHCC at a later time based on the ongoing evaluation of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The Princeton Health Care Center is a 120-bed facility.
Dr. Kathy Wides, a county health officer, said officials at the Mercer County Health Department are closely monitoring the situation at Princeton Health Care Center.
“Princeton Health Care Center is very diligent and the state is at this very minute talking with the health department and giving us guidance on how we can proceed,” Wides said. “I know Princeton Health Care Center will operate as they should to protect the community, their clients and their staff.”
The COVID-19 virus has been surging in Mercer County over the past four weeks. The increase in local cases has been attributed to travel by area residents to Myrtle Beach, S.C., which is a COVID-19 virus hot spot.
Two new coronavirus cases in Mercer County were confirmed Thursday evening by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. That brings the county’s cumulative total of virus cases to date to 78. That number includes 31 active virus cases and 47 individuals who have already recovered from the virus and are now out of quarantine, according to the Mercer County Health Department.
Of the two new cases reported Thursday evening, Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the health department, said both cases involved travel, but are not related to Myrtle Beach. He said both individuals are currently isolating and contact tracing has been completed in both cases.
Bragg said 16 percent of the current virus cases in Mercer County are attributed to travel to Myrtle Beach, S.C. Bragg said another 26 percent is due to travel by area residents to other locations.
However, he said 58 percent of the current cases are the result of community spread of the virus.
For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, according to the Associated Press. However, for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
