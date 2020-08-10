By CHARLES BOOTHE
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Mercer County now has reported 13 deaths related to COVID-19 and all were related to the Princeton Health Care Center.
Brenda Donathin, interim administrator at the Mercer County Health Department, said two more deaths were confirmed over the weekend.
Donithan also said during a pandemic conference call update with area agencies Monday morning that Mercer County saw 18 new positive cases over the weekend raising the cumulative total to 214 confirmed cases with 123 active and 94 recovered.
“We have had 10 hospitalizations and two current hospitalizations,” she said. “We have one hospitalized and on a ventilator.”
Donithan said contact tracing is under way and proper protocol is being followed.
As far as the previous problem of reporting deaths and other information to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Donithan said that situation has been addressed.
“We worked all weekend on getting that in place,” she said. “Everyone will review and sign that they understand what needs to be done.”
Donithan also said staff at the department is working on “making our services better and more available out in the community. We have to see some changes.”
