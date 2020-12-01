By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
PRINCETON — Two more residents of Mercer County have died as a result of COVID-19, state health officials said Tuesday. Giles County in neighboring Virginia also reported its first virus-related death Tuesday.
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, a 59-year old female from Mercer County and a 69-year old male from Mercer County are among the latest COVID-19 related deaths to be confirmed by the state within the last 24 hours.
Although the state is currently reporting 39 virus-related deaths for Mercer County, data that is provided weekly by the Mercer County Health Department would put the county’s death toll at 40 now with the two new virus-related deaths.
The DHHR said West Virginia reported 976 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours along with 23 new deaths over the same 24 hour period. The number of active virus cases in the state now stands at 16,921.
New nursing home virus outbreaks also have been reported in Mercer County.
According to the DHHR, two staff members at the Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for the virus along with one staff member at the Stonerise Princeton (Princeton Center). The Princeton Health Care Center, a long-term care center associated with 24 virus-related deaths earlier this year, is still reporting one positive virus case involving a staff member.
The DHHR said all three facilities are currently considered outbreak sites.
The Virginia Department of Health also confirmed the first virus-related death Tuesday for Giles County. In Virginia, health officials do not release the age or gender of those who have died from the virus. Also, no additional details regarding the first death in Giles County were provided Tuesday by the Virginia Department of Health.
