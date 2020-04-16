CHARLESTON — West Virginia has seen two more deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the 11th coronavirus associated death is a 78-year old female from Wayne County, and the 12th is a 70-year old male from Mingo County.
“We continue to mourn the loss of these lives due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the state had confirmed 718 positive tests, up from 694 on Tuesday.
Mercer County still holds at eight positive cases, with four out of quarantine and 44 tests for the virus pending, according to the Mercer County Health Department.
McDowell County still has six positive cases, with Monroe and Summers counties holding at one each.
During Gov. Jim Justice’s briefing on the virus Wednesday, he said all deaths have “a name and there is a family so all of us in West Virginia join in our prayers and thoughts for your loved ones. You will not be forgotten.”
While any death is one too many, he said, the overall numbers continue to trend well as a “surge” was reached last week.
“This thing is so fluid, so many different things are happening,” he said, but if the numbers keep trending in the right direction, the state at some point can look at a “transition over to phase two,” which is the process of reopening businesses and trying to get back to a “normal.”
“Let’s hope and pray our curve continues to stay rock solid and drifts down and down,” he said, referring to the decline in the number of new positive cases reported, once again coming in low, at 24, on Wednesday. It had reached a peak of 74 on April 10.
But the experts will have to say the time is right to start opening things back up, he added.
Justice said he will not make any decisions on trying to reopen schools and salvage two or three weeks of the school year or on starting to open businesses and bring communities back until he consults with all of the people around him and all agree it’s time to move and it can be done in a safe way.
“I don’t want to take away hope, because I am hopeful that things are going to continue to get better,” he said. “As we do that, lots of contingencies are in place on how we are going to do it.”
Caution must be exercised, though, and widespread testing will be part of the plan.
“We don’t want to rush right out and get ourselves in a mess bigger than the one we’ve been in,” he said. “It’s a tough, tough, tough balancing act to know what to do.”
Justice said the experts will be able to move the state into a situation “where we very confidently are be able to move forward into the future, and we will be able to move forward as quickly as possible.”
But Justice said all of that progress “would be forgotten very quickly if we moved into a stage quicker than we should and then we got into a situation where we had people dying like flies, and that would be really bad.”
On another ongoing issue related to the impact of the pandemic, Justice delivered good news for those who filed unemployment claims.
The state should be caught up on claims by the end of next week, he said, and a change has also been made to speed up payments to recipients.
“We have had more than 130,000 claims (during the pandemic),” he said, a time frame that would usually see between 3,000 and 5,000 claims. “We are continuing to catch up. It’s easy to say we have been covered up with lots and lots of claims.”
Justice also said payments directly into bank accounts or checks will go out immediately.
“We are catching up and we are catching up fast,” he said. “I don’t care how many people it takes.”
Since the mountain of claims started coming in during March, Justice has set up three call centers and added many personnel to help out, including members of the National Guard.
“We’ve got people sitting at home and they are worried sick about a lot of things and they don’t need to be worrying about when their check will come,” he said. “I get it totally.”
The usual unemployment compensation payments from that state have been extended and recipients also receive an extra $600 a week for up to 13 weeks from the federal government.
Justice also said money has been received, more than $1 billion, to help small businesses with the paycheck protection programs.
More than 5,200 loans have already been approved.
The money is a forgivable loan that will primarily be used to pay employees during the business closure.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
