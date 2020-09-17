By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLAND, Va. — Health officials in Virginia are reporting another two COVID-19 related deaths in rural Bland County.
The cumulative total of virus cases to date in the county isn’t moving — it still stands at 64 — but the county’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has now climbed to four.
The number of virus-related hospitalizations in Bland still stands at three. In Virginia, very few details are released to the public regarding virus data, so it is unclear if the three hospitalizations reported in Bland County are related to the four deaths or not. The Northam administration cites federal privacy laws as a reason for not releasing additional details.
The Daily Telegraph has a message in with the Virginia Department of Health regarding the two latest virus-related deaths in Bland County, and will update this story as soon as more details become available.
In neighboring West Virginia, Mercer County is now approaching a cumulative total of 400 virus cases to date. Eight new virus cases were reported Thursday morning in Mercer County, bringing the county's number of virus cases to date to 392. Three of the new eight cases are classified as “probable” by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Also, Mercer County is on the verge of approaching the new gold color-coded category on the state’s school alert system. Mercer County, which is currently yellow, was ranked Thursday at 9.24. If Mercer County climbs above 10, it will go from yellow to gold.
Counties in gold have 10 to 14.9 cases of COVID-19 infection per 100,000 people.
Under gold, the county would still be able to conduct in-person instruction with new restrictions in place, including face coverings or masks at all times for grades 3 to 12. Extracurricular activities are permitted and competitions may occur, but only against schools within the same county as well as schools in other gold counties.
