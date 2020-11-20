By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
TAZEWELL, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health reported two new COVID-19 related deaths Friday in Tazewell County.
The two new cases brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to date in Tazewell County to six.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Tazewell County has increased significantly in recent days. Five new virus-related hospitalizations have been reported this week in the county, and the cumulative total of virus cases to date in Tazewell County has climbed to 878 cases.
In Virginia, health officials do not currently provide data regarding active cases and recoveries. So there is no way to say how many of those 878 cases involve individuals who have already recovered from the virus. The age and gender of COVID-19 related deaths also is not provided by health officials in Virginia.
The Virginia Department of Health didn’t release any additional details regarding the two new deaths. According to the state’s online COVID-19 dashboard, there are no active nursing home outbreaks in Tazewell County at this time. The elderly, and those with underlining health conditions, are at the greatest risk for COVID-19.
However, the health department is reporting 31 active virus outbreaks within the Cumberland Plateau Health District, which is comprised of Tazewell, Buchanan, Russell and Dickenson counties. The state of Virginia doesn’t say which outbreaks are located within which of the four counties.
However, the state did recently begin reporting outbreaks within a school setting and does identify nursing homes that are outbreak sites. As of Friday, no new school or nursing home outbreaks had been reported in Tazewell County.
