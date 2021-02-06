BLUEFIELD — Health officials confirmed two additional COVID-19 related deaths Friday, one in Mercer County and one in Tazewell County. Meanwhile, active virus cases in Mercer County continued a downward trend Friday.
As of Friday afternoon, the number of active virus cases in Mercer County had dropped to 687. That’s down 52 cases from Thursday when the number of active infections in the county stood at 739. At one point in January, the county had as many as 1,700 active coronavirus cases.
Despite the downward trend in active cases, new coronavirus cases in Mercer County were trending in the wrong direction Friday. According to the Mercer County Health Department, 14 new virus cases were confirmed Friday. Seven of those 14 new cases were considered probable.
That’s nearly double the number of new cases reported by the health department Thursday.
The county’s coronavirus death toll also climbed to 92 Friday after the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the death of an 88-year-old female in Mercer County.
Statewide, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 20 deaths Friday and 597 new virus cases in West Virginia.
In neighboring Tazewell County, another death was reported by the Virginia Department of Health. That brings the county’s coronavirus death toll to date to 35. In Virginia, health officials do not release the age or gender of those who have died as a result of COVID-19.
Virginia also does not provide data regarding active cases and recoveries.
As of Friday, the cumulative total of virus cases to date in Tazewell County stood at 3,036. That’s up 42 virus cases from last week when the county’s cumulative total was still below 3,000 at 2,994 cases.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.