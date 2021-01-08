By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Three more COVID-19 related deaths were reported Friday in the region, including two in Mercer County and one in McDowell County.
Two residents of Mercer County, an 87-year-old female and a 92 year-old female, were among 36 new deaths reported in West Virginia Friday. That brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to date in Mercer County to 64.
According to the Mercer County Health Department, the number of active virus cases in the county has now climbed to 1,628 cases.
The McDowell County Health Department also confirmed its seventh death Friday.
“With a heavy heart the McDowell County Health Department has confirmed today, the seventh death of a resident from complications related to COVID-19 in the county,” the health department said in a statement.
“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient’s family and friends. This is a tragic development in this outbreak and the McDowell County Health Department continues to ask all citizens to help slow down the spread of the disease and to protect those at greatest risk by following the guidelines.”
The health department said no additional information or details regarding the seventh death will be released.
