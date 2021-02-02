By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
WELCH — Two more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in McDowell County.
The news was announced Tuesday by the McDowell County Health Department.
“With a heavy heart the McDowell County Health Department has confirmed today the deaths of two residents from complications related to COVID-19,” the health department said in a prepared statement. “This is our 14th and 15th death in McDowell County. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patients’ family and friends.”
The statement said the health department continues to ask all citizens to help slow down the spread of the disease and to protect those at greatest risk by following the guidelines.
The statement added that no additional information will be released regarding the two new deaths.
No other local virus deaths were immediately reported Tuesday.
In Mercer County, where the COVID-19 death toll currently stands at 91, the number of active virus cases is continuing to decline.
As of Tuesday, the Mercer County Health Department was reporting 801 active cases in the county, down from 823 on Monday. There were as many as 1,700 active virus cases in Mercer County in January.
Seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, however, by the health department Tuesday, along with three probable new cases.
