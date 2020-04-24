By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
WELCH — Two additional coronavirus patients in McDowell County have recovered from the virus and are now out of quarantine, health officials said Friday.
These two individuals are in addition to three others who were released from quarantine on Wednesday, according to a statement released Friday by the McDowell County Health Department. That means only one COVID-19 patient in the county is still under quarantine.
The health department said in order to be considered fully recovered from the virus, an individual must go at least three days, or 72 hours, without a fever and without the use of fever reducing medications; must show improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and seven days must have passed since symptoms first appeared.
The health department said approximately 160 tests have been administered to date with five results still pending.
In neighboring Mercer County, another 16 COVID-19 test results are still pending, according to Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department.
Nine coronavirus cases have been reported in Mercer County to date, but seven of those nine patients have since recovered from the virus and have been released from quarantine.
