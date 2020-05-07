By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — Two more coronavirus patients in Mercer County have recovered from the virus and are now out of quarantine.
That means nine of the 11 people who contracted the COVID-19 virus in Mercer County have now recovered. Two additional patients remain in isolation, according to Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department.
For the first time Thursday, the health department also released contact tracing statistics for Mercer County, and the numbers are surprisingly high.
In all, there were a total of 176 individuals in Mercer County who were placed in isolation after they came in contact with one of the 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.
Of those 176 individuals, 172 have since been released from isolation, Bragg said.
Another four individuals identified through contact tracing remain in isolation.
Bragg said environmental health sanitation personnel are working with guidance from the state on reopening businesses. He said health personnel are inspecting county food establishments to verify outdoor seating arrangements and that operations meet COVID-19 guidelines.
Bragg said any outdoor dining facility must be inspected by health department personnel prior to reopening.
In addition, Bragg said child care center employees are currently being tested and facilities are being inspected for re-opening.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.