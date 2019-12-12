PRINCETON – Two Mercer County Schools will be closed Friday due to a problem at a sewage treatment plant, the Mercer County Board of Education announced Thursday evening.
Pikeview High School and PikeView Middle School will be closed on Friday due to a problem at the Oakvale Road Sewage Treatment Facility.
All schools in Mercer County will be on a 2-hour delay Friday due to an impending weather forecast, according to the school system's announcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.