PikeView High School...

PikeView Panthers

 Contributed image

PRINCETON – Two Mercer County Schools will be closed Friday due to a problem at a sewage treatment plant, the Mercer County Board of Education announced Thursday evening.

Pikeview High School and PikeView Middle School will be closed on Friday due to a problem at the Oakvale Road Sewage Treatment Facility.

All schools in Mercer County will be on a 2-hour delay Friday due to an impending weather forecast, according to the school system's announcement.

