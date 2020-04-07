RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Russell County, Va. which injured two residents of Mercer County in West Virginia.
Trooper C. Vance is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Russell County, according Public Relations Corinne N. Geller of the Virginia State Police. The crash occurred April 4, 2020 at 10:20 a.m. on Route 19, less than a mile north of Route 770.
A 2004 Nissan Frontier was traveling north in the southbound lanes of Route 19 when it struck head-on a southbound 2019 Chevrolet Volt, Geller said.
The driver of the Nissan, William W. Eaton, 60, of Princeton, W.Va., was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt. A 41-year-old female passenger was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt, Geller stated.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Jordan M. Allison, 21, also of Princeton, W.Va., was also transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending, Geller said.
