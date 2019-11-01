WELCH — Two women arrested and charged in June 2018 with severely stabbing a father and son during a home invasion have been indicted on attempted murder and other charges by the McDowell County Grand Jury.
Shevon L. King, 41, and Brenda F. Evans, 24, both of Kimball, were arrested in June 2018 by troopers with the West Virginia State Police Welch detachment after they allegedly went into a home on Whistle Post Circle in Crumpler and severely stabbed a father and son.
“The two individuals stormed in the house wearing masks,” Senior Trooper J.R. Coburn said after the incident. “They stabbed both the father and son. They were severe, incapacitating injuries.”
After stabbing the men, the women took a safe that contained money and prescription medication, Coburn said. The two then fled the residence, but were identified and arrested after an all-night investigation.
Both King and Evans have been indicted on charges including two counts of attempted first-degree murder; two counts wanton endangerment with a firearm; one count malicious wounding of the elderly; one count malicious wounding; two counts assault during the commission of a felony; burglary by breaking and entering; grand larceny; and felony conspiracy, according to the grand jury indictments released Thursday.
Evans was being held without bond at the Southwest Regional Jail. The regional jail authority did not have a record for King.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
