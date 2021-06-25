WELCH – Two first-degree murder indictments connected to a 1995 death in Anawalt were among the indictments handed down Thursday by the June 2021 McDowell County Grand Jury.
Michael S. Underwood, 47, of Bassett, Va. and Arthur L. Greer Jr., 49, of Anawalt were both indicted by the grand jury on charges of first-degree murder and felony conspiracy, according to the indictments list issued by the McDowell County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
The indictments were related to the July 1995 death of Frank Lane in Anawalt, according to information at the prosecutor's office. Additional details concerning the 26-year-old murder case were not immediately available Thursday.
Both Underwood and Greer's cases were among 34 true bill indictments handed down by the grand jury, which convened Tuesday. Indictments including charges ranging from cultivation of marijuana to possession of controlled substances to DUI were among cases on the grand jury's docket.
The June 2021 grand jury docket listed the following indictments:
• William D. Barnett, 37, War: possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and a narcotic; and felony conspiracy.
• Tonya Scott, 33, Thorpe: possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and a narcotic; and felony conspiracy.
• Rosie Simpson, 39, Pounding Mill, Va.: possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and a narcotic; and felony conspiracy.
• Adam Lee Birchfield, 34, Mohawk: operating a clandestine lab; cultivation of marijuana; and conspiracy.
• Herbert Elisah Lester, 54, Iaeger: operating a clandestine lab; cultivation of marijuana; and conspiracy.
• Derek Justin Brinkley, 33, of Princeton: possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance and a narcotic; felony conspiracy; maintaining a vehicle for the sale of controlled substance; and first offense DUI.
• Bambi Ramos Cales, 40, of Staunton, Va.: possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance and a narcotic; felony conspiracy; and unlawful possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
• Kobe Brown, 23, Welch: possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance and a narcotic; possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and a narcotic; possession with intent to deliver a Schedule III controlled substance and a narcotic; fleeing from officer other than vehicle; and obstructing an officer.
• Thomas Preston Campbell, 78, Kimball: two counts failure to provide notice of registration changes under Sex Offender Registration Act.
• Carlos Joseph Cantrell, 54, Davy: cultivation of marijuana; possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance; battery on a police officer;and falsely reporting an emergency incident.
• Duane Allen Dale, 54, North Tazewell, Va.: bringing stolen property into the state; and possession of stolen vehicle.
• Debra A. Foddrell, 41, Northfork: three counts of deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and a narcotic.
• Archie Hairston, 56, Gary: transporting a dangerous material into a correctional facility.
• Basil Edward Hess, 59, Bluefield, Va.: prohibited person in possession of firearm; unlawful possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; first-offense DUI.
• Jerry Orville Jenks Jr., 48, Bradshaw; possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; felony conspiracy; and driving revoked for DUI.
• Mirandi Leshay Stacy, 31, Jolo: possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; felony conspiracy; and permitting unauthorized person to drive.
• Jerry J. McNeely, 32, of Omar; possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance and a narcotic; possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and a narcotic; and felony conspiracy.
• Anthony W. Rauch, 43, Mingo; possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance and a narcotic; possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and a narcotic; and felony conspiracy.
• Katie Mitchelll, 27, Roanoke, Va.: burglary by breaking and entering; and petit larceny.
• Antonio Padgett, 22, Thorpe: two counts delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance and a narcotic; possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance and a narcotic; two counts of possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and a narcotic; and maintaining a dwelling house for sale of narcotics.
• Michael Price, Jr., 21, of Kimball: possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance and a narcotic; possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and a narcotic; unlawful possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; unlawful possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; maintaining a vehicle for the sale of controlled substance; driving revoked for DUI; and possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and a narcotic.
• Kristopher Lee Proffitt, 41, of Richlands, Va.: two counts of possession with intent to deliver a Schedule II controlled substance; transporting a controlled substance into the state; maintaining a vehicle for the sale of controlled substance; and first-offense DUI.
• Christopher Rasnick, 48, of Panther: possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance and a narcotic; possession with intent to deliver a Schedule I controlled substance; possession with intent to deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession with intent to deliver a Schedule V controlled substance; and third-offense driving revoked for DUI.
• Mike Timothy Reed, 36, Bartley: burglary by breaking and entering; destruction of property; and assault.
• Jonathan Sharpe, 20, Iaeger: unlawful assault of the elderly; domestic battery; and domestic assault.
• Christopher Lewis Stimson, 41, Ikes Fork: malicious assault; and battery.
• Kurtland A. Vanover: 19, of Newhall: unlawful assault of the elderly.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.