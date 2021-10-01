EMMITSBURG, Md. — Firefighters from Mercer County and McDowell County will be among the 215 across the nation being honored this year during the 40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend on Saturday and Sunday.
Firefighters across the United States who died in the line of duty will be honored at the 40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend on Oct. 2 and 3. The names of 215 firefighters will become a permanent part of the National Memorial in honor of their sacrifices, according to a statement issued Thursday by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
This year, firefighter Zachary Blankenship of the Montcalm Volunteer Fire Department and firefighter Russell Roberson Jr. of the Iaeger Volunteer Fire Department are being honored.
Blankenship, who was 25, passed away on March 15, 2020 at a Roanoke,Va. hospital. He responded March 5 that same year with other members of his department to a residential structure fire, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. He became ill after returning home, and it was later determined that he had suffered a stroke from stress and overexertion.
Roberson, 42, passed away June 21, 2020 as the result of injuries he sustained while responding to a structure fire at West Virginia Avenue in Iaeger. Gov. Jim Justice said that Roberson suffered smoke inhalation while trying to keep a man from entering his burning home, according to previous stories in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph. The department had gone to the West Virginia Avenue home on June 20, and was dispatched again the morning of June 21 when a “rekindle” of the fire was reported. Two other structures on either side of the home were also on fire.
Another member of the Iaeger fire department, Robert Lee Beckner, 37, of Iaeger was later charged with first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree arson, according to a criminal complaint filed in McDowell County Magistrate Court. An investigator with the West Virginia Fire Marshal said that Beckner confessed to setting his Iaeger residence on fire.
Other West Virginia firefighters being honored during the ceremony include James Ward with the City of Logan Fire Department; Mark Horwich of the Clover Roane Volunteer Fire Department; and Logan Young of the West Virginia Air National Guard, according to foundation officials.
On Saturday, the families of fallen firefighters will gather for a candlelight service at the National Fire Academy Campus in Emmitsburg, MD. During the ceremony, a plaque bearing the names of the fallen will be added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial. On Sunday morning, Fire Hero Families will participate in the memorial service.
Eighty-seven firefighters died in the line of duty in 2020. Eighty-two firefighters died in 2019. Forty-six firefighters who died in the line of duty in previous years will also be honored. The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will present each family with an American flag flown over the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial and the U.S. Capitol.
The candlelight ceremony will be from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and streaming will begin at 6:30 p.m. The ceremony on Sunday will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m, and streaming will begin at 9:30 a.m. Both ceremonies can be seen on the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation website.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
