Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash near Wytheville Thursday evening.
Virginia State Police (VSP) said the crash occurred just after 8 p.m. on I-81 at the 73 mile marker.
According to the VSP, a Kia Forte was traveling south on I-81 when it ran off the left side of the interstate, continued through the median and struck head-on a northbound tractor-trailer.
“The impact of the crash sent the Kia into the path of a northbound Honda Gold Wing motorcycle,” the VSP said. “The motorcycle was unable to avoid striking the Kia. The driver of the Kia and a passenger on the motorcycle died at the scene.”
A passenger in the Kia and the motorcycle's driver were flown to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
No further details are yet available and the identify of the deceased will be released once next of kin are notified.
The crash remains under investigation.
