BRAMWELL – Two people have died in Mercer County after a single-vehicle crash sent their vehicle over an embankment and into a river.
Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department responded about 4:24 p.m. Saturday to the area of Simmons River Road and Suit Road after a motor vehicle accident was reported, according to Capt. J.J. Ruble with the sheriff's department.
First responders were provided an update that a single vehicle had ran off the roadway and was on its top in the river, Ruble said.
After arriving at the scene, first responders were able to extricate two occupants from the vehicle and both were transported to PCH Bluefield Emergency Department where both occupants succumbed to their injuries, Ruble said. Deputy M.C. Altice is the lead investigator on this case, and is assisted by Cpl. D.A. Calloway, and Deputy N.J. Mason.
The names of the occupants had not been released as of Sunday.
Along with the deputies, first responders with the Department of Natural Resources, Bramwell Police Department, Mercer County Emergency Management, Bluefield Rescue Squad, Princeton Rescue Squad, Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department, Montcalm Volunteer fire Department and Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to assist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.