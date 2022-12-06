BRAMWELL — Two people who died Saturday after a single-vehicle crash that sent their vehicle into a river were identified Monday by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched about 4:24 p.m. Saturday to the area of Simmons River Road and Suit Road after a motor vehicle accident was reported, according to Capt. J.J. Ruble with the sheriff’s department. First responders were provided an update that a single vehicle had ran off the roadway and was on its top in the river, Ruble said.
The vehicle’s two occupants were extricated from the vehicle and transported to PCH Bluefield Emergency Department where they succumbed to their injuries, Ruble said.
The crash victims had been identified Monday as Jaden Spradlin, 19, of the Bluewell area and Mike Tessa Jr., 30, of the Brushfork area, according to Chief Deputy A.P. Christian.
Deputy M.C. Altice is the lead investigator on this case, and is being assisted by Cpl. D.A. Calloway, and Deputy N.J. Mason. Altice was unavailable for additional comment Monday.
Along with the deputies, first responders with the Department of Natural Resources, Bramwell Police Department, Mercer County Emergency Management, Bluefield Rescue Squad, Princeton Rescue Squad, Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department, Montcalm Volunteer fire Department and Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department responded to assist.
