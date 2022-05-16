By SAMANTHA PERRY
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Two people were injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident on Interstate 77 in Mercer County late Saturday morning, according to officials with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.
The accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. near the seven-mile marker, Lt. Jesse Ruble, road division commander for the sheriff’s office, said.
The two occupants of the vehicle, both males, were entrapped following the accident, Ruble said.
“The investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling south on I-77 in raining conditions when it lost control during a curve,” Ruble said. “The vehicle rolled and came to a rest on its top near the seven-mile marker.”
Ruble said both occupants of the car were transported to Princeton Community Hospital for treatment of their injuries.
“From there, one occupant was flown to another facility where the individual remains in critical condition,” Ruble said.
Ruble said both men in the vehicle were from an out-of-state area.
Deputy D.A. Calloway is investigating the accident.
— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.