PRINCETON – A motorcyclist was seriously injured Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 460 near Adairs Run Road.
The crash occurred about 6 p.m., according to Cpl. J.R. Tupper with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment.
A car pulled out in front of the motorcycle which was driven by an adult male, Tupper said. The car's driver had minor injuries. Their names were not released.
Tupper said there were plans to fly the motorcyclist to a Charleston hospital, but this had not been confirmed Wednesday evening.
The Princeton Rescue Squad and the Oakvale Volunteer Fire Department were also dispatched to the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.