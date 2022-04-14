BLUEFIELD, Va. – Two people were injured early Thursday morning when a fire started in the living room of their Virginia Avenue home.
The Bluefield,Va. Fire Department was alerted about 6:19 a.m. about a structure fire at 306 Virginia Avenue, according to Chief Danny Evans. The source appeared to be an electrical fire in the living room.
One man, one of the home's two residents, fell from a second-story window. Firefighters reached a woman, who was also on the second floor. Their names had not been released Thursday morning.
The man was flown to a Roanoke, Va. hospital and the woman was transported to the Princeton Community Hospital Bluefield Emergency Department, Evans said.
A neighbor, James Gillespie, said he heard the man screaming for help from a second-story window. He tried to walk along a narrow ledge to a porch's roof, but fell and landed on concrete.
"She was trapped upstairs," Gillespie said, pointing out the second floor. "I busted the door down trying to get her out, but I couldn't get to her."
Firefighters arrived on the scene and were able to get the woman out of the house.
"That's the worst feeling you can have, hear somebody screaming for help and you can't get to them," Gillespie said.
The Bluefield Fire Department also responded to the scene, Evans said. Much of the home had smoke damage, and the fire was contained to the living room.
Evans said the Virginia State Police would be investigating the fire since people were injured.
