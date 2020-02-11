ATHENS — Two people with injuries were transported to a local hospital Tuesday after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 77 in Mercer County near mile marker 13.
The crash was reported about 1:30 p.m. after a Ford Ranger pick-up truck traveling south left the road, struck an embankment and came to rest on its drivers side.
One person, a woman, had to be extricated from the vehicle.
Sgt. R.T. Stinson, of the West Virginia State Police Turnpike Control, was investigating.
Traffic continued moving in a single-lane until the wreckage was cleared away.
The East River Volunteer Fire Department, West Virginia Turnpike Authority and Princeton Rescue Squad were also dispatched to the screen.
