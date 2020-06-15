PRINCETON — First responders were on the scene Monday of a head-on crash near the entrance to the Pipestem Drive-In Theater on Route 20.
According to Trooper J.I. Jones with the West Virginia State Police Detachment, there was a head-on crash between two vehicles and both drivers had serious injuries.
Jones said both drivers were transported to a local hospital.
“We just know one vehicle crossed the center line and struck the other vehicle, and we are still determining the cause,” Jones said.
The crash was still under investigation Monday evening.
Both lanes of Route 20 were block for a period of time after the crash.
