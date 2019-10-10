PRINCETON — A West Virginia State Trooper and another man were injured Wednesday afternoon after a two-car crash in Princeton.

The collision occurred near the intersection of Thornton Avenue and Short Street.

According to First Sgt. R.A. Maddy with the West Virginia State Police Prince-ton Detach-ment, at 2:18 p.m. Cpl. D. R. White was driving his cruiser south on Thornton Avenue in Princeton as Donald Brown of Collins-ville, Va. was driving north on Thornton Avenue in a tan 2019 Honda passenger vehicle.

Maddy said Brown was making a left turn onto Radio Lane but into the path of White’s cruiser.

White steered right in an attempt to avoid the vehicle, but the front of the 2019 Honda made contact with the driver’s side front of White’s patrol vehicle. Maddy said.