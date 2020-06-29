By Jessica Nuzzo
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
PRINCETON — Two people were injured Monday following a collision between a tanker truck and a Jeep on Interstate 77 in Mercer County.
The crash occurred in the northbound lane of I-77 near mile marker 16.
The driver of the Jeep sustained serious injuries in the crash, according to Cpl. M.S. Horton with the West Virginia State Police Turnpike Control.
Horton said the driver of the tanker truck sustained non life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the accident was still under investigation Monday afternoon, but Horton said slowing traffic on I-77 due to construction work may have played a factor in the crash.
The tanker was being used to carry salt brine. There were no leaks at that time, Horton said.
