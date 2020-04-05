CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. — The New River Health District has confirmed two Giles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Both are self-isolating at home and health department staff are conducting an investigation for contact the two residents may have had with the public.
Director of the New River Health District Dr. Noelle Bissell said in a press release, "Now that we are almost a month into this public health emergency, COVID- 19 has spread to every health district, and nearly every corner of Virginia. Each one of us must do everything we can to limit the further spread of illness."
No other information on the patients was released.
The press release listed ways for residents to reduce their risk for spreading or contracting the disease, such as staying home as much as possible, washing their hands for 20 seconds and practicing social distancing.
