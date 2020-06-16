PIPESTEM — Two drivers were seriously injured Monday afternoon when their vehicles crashed head-on at Hinton Road near Pipestem.
The crash was reported about 5:08 p.m. in front of the Pipestem Drive-In Theatre. Both lanes were shut down while first responders extricated the drivers from their vehicles and cleared the scene.
Trooper J.I. Jones of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment said at the scene that the drivers, an adult man and a woman, had serious injuries. Both were being transported to a local hospital. Their names were not immediately available.
Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, Jones said.
“We just know one vehicle crossed the center line and struck the other vehicle, and we’re still determining the cause,” he stated while firefighters and wrecker crews cleared debris away. “That’s according to witnesses.”
The crash’s cause was still under investigation Monday. Which vehicle had crossed the center line was being determined.
Units of the Princeton Rescue Squad, Athens Volunteer Fire Department and Pipestem Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched. Traffic was backed on both ends of Hinton Road until the wreckage was hauled away.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
