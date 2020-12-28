By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
WELCH — Two residents of McDowell County have died of COVID-19 related complications, health officials said Monday.
The news was confirmed Monday morning by the McDowell County Health Department.
“With a heavy heart the McDowell County Health Department has confirmed today the deaths of two residents from complications related to COVID-19,” the health department said in a prepared statement. “This is our 5th and 6th death in McDowell County.
We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patients’ family and friends.”
The statement added that the health department would not be releasing additional information regarding the two individuals.
“This is a tragic development in this outbreak and the McDowell County Health Department continues to ask all citizens to help slow down the spread of the disease and to protect those at greatest risk by following the guidelines,” the statement added.
No other virus-related deaths were immediately reported Monday morning in the region.
The Mercer County Health Department, in its daily update Monday, reported a continuing upward trend in active virus cases.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Mercer County now stands at 1,261. That’s up from 1,225 active cases over the long Christmas weekend. Mercer County has reported 51 COVID-19 related deaths to date.
