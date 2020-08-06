WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Troopers with the Virginia State Police were investigating a fatal crash Wednesday on Interstate 81 after several tractor-trailers and other vehicles collided.
The crash was reported about 5:16 p.m. on I-81 at the Wythe/Pulaski County line, according to Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police.
Six vehicles including tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles collided in the northbound lanes of I-81 near the 87 mile marker, Geller said. There are two confirmed fatalities.
The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team and Motor Carrier Safety Team responded to the scene to assist with the ongoing crash investigation.
