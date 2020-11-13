GRUNDY, Va. — Two people are dead following a shooting in Buchanan County, Va.
According to Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan, on Thursday, Nov. 12, at approximately 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to the Fire Tower Road in reference to a report of shots fire.
When deputies arrived on scene two adult males were found deceased. McClanahan said the investigation is ongoing at this time and the names of the victims are being withheld until next of kin can be notified.
McClanahan said the bodies will be transported to the Western District, Office of the Medical Examiners, for examination.
