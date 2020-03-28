TAZEWELL, Va. — Two positive cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Tazewell County.
County Administrator Eric Young said members of the Board of Supervisors have been informed by the Virginia Department of Health that “we now have our first two confirmed cases…”
“This is unfortunate but not unexpected,” said board Chair Charlie Stacy in a statement. “We
all hoped our communities would be spared but knew it was merely a matter of time. We ask that all of our residents continue to practice social distancing, frequent hand washing, and limit your interaction with others. That is the best way to protect yourself and your family.”
The board declared a state of emergency on March 20 related to the virus and took precautions to avoid any spread.
“We have been operating for several days as though the virus already was among us,” Young said. “For the time being we are not conducting any emergency operations based on these first known cases. We have been and will continue feverishly preparing for the spread of this virus, because we
know there will be more cases. We continue to work daily with the Virginia Departments
of Emergency Management and Health. They have been a tremendous help in the
planning process. We will continue to follow their advice in the best interests of public
health.”
VDH is working hard to identify and notify all of those with whom the infected persons
may have had contact in the last 14 days, he added.
The board will hold a specially called meeting next Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. to
discuss emergency actions which have been taken in concert with state and federal
agencies to control the spread of the virus. Public attendance is limited to telephonic
means due to public gathering restrictions but media members may attend in person, up to 10 members of the media.
