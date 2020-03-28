GREENVILLE — A man and woman are being sought for questioning in the murder of two children in Monroe County.
The bodies of the children — a toddler and a second child around 8 years of age — were found Saturday, according to multiple Daily Telegraph sources.
Two individuals, Keven Anderson, 40, and Helen Rattamasribounreuang, 30, were being sought for questioning Saturday night, according to West Virginia State Police sources.
Vehicles possibly associated with the individuals include a 1997 Ford F150 with a West Virginia license plate 31E463 and a 2005 Toyota Prius with the West Virginia license plate 44K574, according to a State Police source.
Law enforcement officers were on the scene Saturday night investigating the deaths of the juveniles. The bodies were found in the Greenville area.
Law enforcement sources contacted Saturday night said there was no identification as yet on the bodies.
Officials reported the deaths are being investigated as a homicide.
The investigation began Saturday afternoon.
The West Virginia State Police are leading the investigation into the case. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was also on scene.
The Daily Telegraph will update this story Sunday, as new developments are known, on bdtonline.com and in Monday’s print edition.
