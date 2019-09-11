PANTHER — Two McDowell County men have been arrested and charged with operating a meth lab.
Herbert Lester, 52, and Adam Birchfield, 33, were arrested Tuesday, according to Sgt. C.K. McKenzie of the West Virginia State Police. The event of the meth lab and arrest occurred in the Panther area of McDowell County, McKenzie said.
Both Lester and Birchfield have been charged with cultivation of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute, and the possession of a meth lab, according to McKenzie.
