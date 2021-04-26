WELCH — McDowell County has two confirmed cases of the COVID UK variant (B.1.117).
The county Health Department said it is the first known cases of the “highly contagious” variant in the county.
This variant, which was first found in the United Kingdom, is easily spread and can be deadlier, according to state COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh.
As of Friday, the state had 468 cases of the UK variant and two more cases of the Brazilian variant.
Marsh said the UK variant spreads easily among younger people and the Brazilian variant is not stopped by natural immune systems, even those who have had COVID and recovered.
But being fully vaccinated stops both of them, he said.
The health department said with the number of cases increasing in the county, “we need to continue using all our tools to prevent another surge: Get vaccinated, wear masks in public, continue to social distance, and wash your hands frequently.”
So far, none of the variant cases have been confirmed in Mercer County.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.