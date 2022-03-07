PRINCETON — Two new bus shelters have been constructed in the city limits of Princeton for passengers of the Bluefield Area Transit system.
The new shelters are located at the corner of Mercer and Bee Streets and the intersection of Roundhouse and McKinley Streets, according to City Economic Development Specialist Samuel Lusk.
The cost for the two new shelters, including material and installation, was $3,000, which was funded by the Community Foundation of the Virginias, Lusk said in a press release last week.
The new shelters will serve passengers of the Bluefield Area Transit system, providing them shelter from rain, snow and inclement weather.
Lusk said the city intends to place a plaque at both locations in the near future to recognize the foundation’s investment in the community.
“We appreciate the Community Foundation of the Virginias sponsoring this project,” City Manager Mike Webb said in a prepared statement. “The shelters were completed on March 1st and are now ready for use. We encourage the Bluefield Area Transit riders, residents and community members to use them as needed.”
The Bluefield Area Transit system currently serves 211,000 passengers a year, including residents of both Bluefield and Princeton. The BAT system also provides passenger service into neighboring McDowell County.
Work also is continuing on a larger transfer center on Bluefield Avenue in the city of Bluefield, which will provide indoor shelter to residents of the BAT system when completed. That facility is expected to open later this spring or early summer
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.