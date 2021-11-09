KIMBALL — Two bridge replacement projects in McDowell County have been advertised for construction as part of Governor Jim Justice’s Roads to Prosperity initiative.
The Superior bridge near Welch, and the Kimball slab bridge in the town of Kimball were among 20 transportation projects approved for bid letting Tuesday by the West Virginia Division of Highways.
The DOH said the two projects will be paid for with funding from Justice’s Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program.
The DOH didn’t announce a timeline for the start of construction or the completion of the two bridges.
In a news release announcing the project awards, the DOH said several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the DOH engineer’s estimate and by what percentage. It said most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.
