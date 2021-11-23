WELCH – Two bridge replacements projects in McDowell County have been approved for contract.
Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Highways jointly announced that the contracts were awarded from a bid letting held Tuesday afternoon.
The DOH said Orders Construction Company Inc. was the low bidder on a project to replace the Superior Bridge in McDowell County, with a bid of $5,475,190.44.
The concrete deck bridge, built in 1945, carries U.S. Route 52 over Elkhorn Creek and is rated in poor condition, the DOH said in a news release. The project will be paid for with funding from Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program.
In a second award, the DOH said Rock Fork Bridge Co. LLC was the low bidder on a project to replace the Kimball Slab Bridge in McDowell County, with a bid of $1,055,349. The bridge, built in 1932, carries U.S. Route 52 over Laurel Branch and also rates in poor condition, the DOH said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.