WELCH – Two bridge replacements projects in McDowell County have been approved for contract.

Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Highways jointly announced that the contracts were awarded from a bid letting held Tuesday afternoon.

The DOH said Orders Construction Company Inc. was the low bidder on a project to replace the Superior Bridge in McDowell County, with a bid of $5,475,190.44.

The concrete deck bridge, built in 1945, carries U.S. Route 52 over Elkhorn Creek and is rated in poor condition, the DOH said in a news release. The project will be paid for with funding from Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program.

 In a second award, the DOH said Rock Fork Bridge Co. LLC was the low bidder on a project to replace the Kimball Slab Bridge in McDowell County, with a bid of $1,055,349. The bridge, built in 1932, carries U.S. Route 52 over Laurel Branch and also rates in poor condition, the DOH said.

