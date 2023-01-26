PRINCETON — Two members of the Mercer County Board of Health are leaving their positions at the end of March.
Dr. Randy Maxwell, chair of the board, announced Wednesday during the board’s monthly meeting he is vacating his seat.
Stacey Hicks, who is vice chair, is also leaving.
Hicks said he is also retiring from his job as President of the Princeton Rescue Squad.
Board member Dr. Daniel Wells has been elected the new board chair.
Maxwell said after he leaves he will remain available for any help the board may need.
“If you need help with anything I will be there,” he said.
Hicks recommended Jason Conner, who will be the new chief operations officer for the Princeton Rescue Squad, to replace him on the board.
“What we found during COVID was that emergency services is an important part of the health department,” Hicks said. “We have got to keep somebody on the board who has knowledge of emergency services.”
The board agreed to recommend Connor to the Mercer County Commission, which approves board appointments.
Maxwell said recommendations for his seat will be found soon.
Both Hicks and Maxwell served on the board during the pandemic, a turbulent time that saw both the administrator of the health department and the department’s medical officer as well as the previous board chair resign in 2020 after internal strife surfaced related to handling the pandemic.
After that, the replacement health department administrator resigned after an issue surfaced with an improper dose of the Moderna booster shots.
But board members quickly handled any issues and the department and new administrator Bonnie Allen are experiencing growth in expanded services, higher visitations and more staff.
In other business during Wednesday’s meeting, Allen told the board the county has reported 42 active COVID cases “that we know of.”
Many cases may go unreported because of home testing.
Allen also said no cases of the new Omicron variant, XBB.1.5, have yet been identified in the county, but those test results are usually several weeks behind.
“I know we have been seeing it (the variant),” she said, but it has not yet been verified through random sampling of cases that sequence for the type of variant.
Health department clinic visitations continue to rise, she said, using November 2022 as an example, with 391 visits. In November 2021, the clinic saw 291 visits.
Allen also told the board a much anticipated grant for $550,000 from the state Department of Health and Human Resources has been approved for COVID related expenses.
“We had $201,000 worth of invoices to send in on the $550,000 grant,” she said. “We have been waiting since July or August for this to be approved.”
