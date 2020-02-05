WELCH – Two men have been arrested and charged with multiple counts of possessing controlled substances, the McDowell County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday.
Deputies along with troopers with the West Virginia State Police Welch detachment arrested Bradley Vernatter, 39, and Casey Vernatter, 28, both of Panther, and charged them with three counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances including methamphetamine, Suboxone and marijuana, according to Chief Deputy James "Boomer" Muncy.
Both men were arraigned Tuesday before Magistrate Steve Cox and a bond of $65,000 was set, Muncy stated. They were remanded into the McDowell County Holding Unit pending transport to the Southwestern Regional Jail.
